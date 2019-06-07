Derwent London’s (DLN) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,168.08 ($41.40).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,298 ($43.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total transaction of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

