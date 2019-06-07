Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

