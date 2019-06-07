Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Workspace Group (WKP)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,056.88 ($13.81).
LON:WKP traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock had a trading volume of 113,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.26 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
