Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Workspace Group (WKP)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,056.88 ($13.81).

LON:WKP traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock had a trading volume of 113,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.26 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

