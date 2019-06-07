Digital Turbine (APPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

