Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 215,975 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.30 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

