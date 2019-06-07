Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.53 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in QCR by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 103,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

