Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.
NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 182,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,384. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $55.95.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
