Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Raised by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

WARNING: “Dominion Energy Inc (D) Position Raised by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/dominion-energy-inc-d-position-raised-by-cape-cod-five-cents-savings-bank.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.