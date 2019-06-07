Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. 528,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $78.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/dominion-energy-inc-d-shares-bought-by-hunter-associates-investment-management-llc.html.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.