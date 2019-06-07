Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $78.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

