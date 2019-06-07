Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Motco raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 109,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,356. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

