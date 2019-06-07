Duality Advisers LP Sells 49,880 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 543,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NYSE OXY opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

