Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.63 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $147,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock worth $927,046 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

