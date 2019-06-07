Ecopetrol SA (EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 645,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.