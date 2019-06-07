Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.73 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,699,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,276,124 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,176,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $161,193,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,759,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,675,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -13.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-3-73-million-position-in-barrick-gold-corp-abx.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.