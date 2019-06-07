Electronic Arts (EA) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.30.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $7,871,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

