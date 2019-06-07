Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $122,080.00 and $101.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.03130063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00102308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.