Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $29,551.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $35,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,077,022 shares of company stock worth $5,468,534 and have sold 182,903 shares worth $1,184,132. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.26. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

