Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,339,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,232,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.67 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

