Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,706,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 784,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 251,655 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $121.81 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,186,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

