Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 246,887 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,057,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,728,000 after acquiring an additional 749,886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

