Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $235,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,317 shares of company stock worth $11,169,262 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,021,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,382,000 after acquiring an additional 344,625 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.