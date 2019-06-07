Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $100,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $168.21 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

