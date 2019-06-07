Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:FMS opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

