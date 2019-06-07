Exelon (EXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.17

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 844192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Get Exelon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,859 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,505 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/exelon-exc-sets-new-52-week-high-at-51-17.html.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.