FB Financial (FBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:FBK opened at $35.94 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FB Financial by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FB Financial by 68,000.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

