Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 63,354 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after acquiring an additional 811,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-acquires-63354-shares-of-phillips-66-psx.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.