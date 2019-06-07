Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $26.45 Million Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 225.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,461,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 305.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,807,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,785,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,031,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

GG stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on GG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-26-45-million-position-in-goldcorp-inc-gg.html.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.