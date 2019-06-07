Fiera Capital Corp Has $522,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NYSE MKC opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $158.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,421,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,465 shares of company stock worth $29,224,484 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

