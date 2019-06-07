Fiera Capital Corp Takes $303,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.13.

ORLY opened at $381.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $270.97 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total value of $12,766,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,052. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

