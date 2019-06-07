FIL Ltd Has $178.07 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $178,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $439.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $557.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total value of $71,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $16,591,075. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

