First of Long Island (FLIC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 1.33

News coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FLIC stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

