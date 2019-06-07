FirstCash (FCFS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $95.10 on Thursday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.90 million. FirstCash’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $45,598,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 548,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 189,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 259,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.