FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

FE stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $43.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 549,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

