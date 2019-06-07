Fiserv (FISV) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,618,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.