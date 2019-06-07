Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 43.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $121.81 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/five-below-inc-five-shares-sold-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.