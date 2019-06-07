Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,441,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $254,513,000 after acquiring an additional 798,850 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,444,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,310 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 601,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 926,025 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 568,741 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/foot-locker-inc-fl-shares-sold-by-csat-investment-advisory-l-p.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.