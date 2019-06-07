Forage Orbit Garant (OGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 5600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Forage Orbit Garant Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

