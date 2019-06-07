Fossil Group (FOSL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOSL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,437,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 86,329 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

