Franks International NV (FI) Director Sells $1,013,200.00 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 72,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,540. Franks International NV has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franks International by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Franks International by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franks International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franks International NV (FI) Director Sells $1,013,200.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/franks-international-nv-fi-director-sells-1013200-00-in-stock.html.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.