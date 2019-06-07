FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510,542 shares during the last quarter.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of FCEL opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 88.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

