G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

GIII traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 14,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,829. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,088.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,977,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $87,399.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

