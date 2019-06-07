GAM Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 471.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,885. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

