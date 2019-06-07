Gamco Investors (GBL) and Oppenheimer (OPY) Financial Comparison

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gamco Investors and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 33.45% -2,360.91% 88.71% Oppenheimer 3.42% 7.80% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamco Investors and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $341.45 million 1.42 $117.20 million N/A N/A Oppenheimer $958.15 million 0.35 $28.89 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oppenheimer.

Summary

Gamco Investors beats Oppenheimer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

