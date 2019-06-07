Game.com (GTC) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $1.27 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $761.31 or 0.09494321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038792 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001677 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013580 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. The official website for Game.com is game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

