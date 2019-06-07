Gannett (GCI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of GCI opened at $8.11 on Monday. Gannett has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $917.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $663.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at $422,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 252,392 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

