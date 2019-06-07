GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Holdings Trimmed by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC decreased its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

GCP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,454. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

