General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,680,188 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,281,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,261,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 803,213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 394,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

