Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Five9 by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Five9 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.60 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $14,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total transaction of $444,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,303 shares of company stock valued at $29,465,613. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-five9-inc-fivn.html.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.