Gevo (GEVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gevo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gevo stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.79.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gevo by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.